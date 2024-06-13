Wilson High School celebrated its 773 graduating seniors during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Veterans Stadium.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting journalism like this that uplifts the community by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Wilson High School grads gather on the field at Veteran Stadium Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Seniors walk onto the Veterans Stadium field at Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Proud family and friends watch from the crowd at Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates get ready to throw their caps at Veteran Stadium Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates Evan Tang, left, and Noah Hartz celebrate after receiving their diplomas during the Wilson High School graduation ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.

