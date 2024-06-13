Wilson High School celebrated its 773 graduating seniors during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Veterans Stadium.
Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.
To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.
And — if you can — please consider supporting journalism like this that uplifts the community by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.