For the 2023-2024 school year, all meals will be free for students enrolled in the Long Beach Unified School District regardless of whether or not they meet the income requirements that traditionally qualified them for the free or reduced-price lunch program.

Thanks to the California Universal Meals Program, which was implemented last year, all public school districts, county offices of education and charter schools in the state are required to serve K-12 students breakfast and lunch for free each school day.

The menu for each month can be found on the nutrition services website or on their Instagram.

While it is not required, the LBUSD encourages families to fill out the free and reduced lunch application anyway, so the district can benefit from state funding for the program. The application is available in English and Spanish.

Additionally, high school students looking to gain work experience and pick up a part-time job while still in school can apply to be cafeteria student assistants for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applicants are required to be 15 years or older, enrolled in person at an LBUSD high school and have a work permit. The position pays $15.50 an hour.

An application can be requested from your school’s Cafeteria Supervisor.