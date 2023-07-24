Oh, to be in your 20s or 30s and have the summers free and live at the beach with all the time in the world to do as you please. And, as long as you’re dreaming, toss in $2.795 million to buy what could be the ultimate beach/party house to make your life of idle leisure just that much more enjoyable.

That’s the listed price tag on what has to be considered one of the sweetest party houses in town, right at Alamitos Bay’s rightfully famed Horny Corner on 111 Bay Shore Ave.

That’s a street that’s closed to traffic every day in the summertime, turning your front yard into a front-row seat to the postcard scene of the seasonal celebration that goes on daily from sunup to sunset.

If there’s a drawback, it’s that you most likely have to share the two-story beach pad because it’s a duplex consisting of identical two-bedroom, one-bath units, each covering 1,138 square feet. Another potential problem would’ve been parking, a near impossibility for Bay Shore visitors and residents in the summertime, but this place avoids the issue with a pair of one-car garages along with additional outdoor space for three more vehicles.

I told the listing agent Bill Larson what I thought of the property.

“Well, you’re welcome to make an offer on it,” he said hopefully, though knowing full well what it is that I do for a living.

“I could give you an offer, but you’d just get mad at me,” I told him.

Nelson noted the variety of options the buyer would have with the purchase.

You could tear it down and build two townhomes on the lot and a half. You could make one unit a long-term rental and use the other one for an Airbnb-style vacation rental. You could live in one and rent out the other to help pay for your roughly $18,500 mortgage payment.

It’s limited only by your imagination. And available funds.

The units have a strong beach vibe, which translates to not-particularly-modern. If you hanker for something glitzy, you’ll want to spend some additional money on upgrades, particularly in the bathrooms and kitchens, neither of which I find particularly objectionable—they’re all vintage, including the stoves and tilework, all perfectly fine for a leisurely beach life, if not for hosting an A-list dinner party.

Dining here can be done in eating areas looking out over the bay, or, better yet, on the front patio, where you can keep one eye on the barbecue and the other on the ever-changing passing parade.

The access to the top floor is by an exterior staircase, underneath which you can stow your bay toys—paddleboards, kayaks, lawn chairs and anything else you want to haul out over the seawall and into the bay.

The units’ bedrooms are serviceable, though not built for expansive wardrobes. In all, it’s all about location and the outdoors, and if you want to dive headfirst into beach culture and lifestyle, it’s hard to beat this place—or places, however you want to play it.