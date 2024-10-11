Authorities said today that they believe a gas leak is responsible for the major explosion that destroyed a back house in West Long Beach and seriously burned a man.

An investigation has determined “the probability of a natural gas leak,” said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin.

The blast at around 11 a.m. Monday shook the neighborhood and sent fire crews rushing to the property on Gale Avenue just north of West 28th Street.

The victim, Manny Fabrigas, had called off work and was resting at home after completing a father-daughter cycling marathon the day before, according to a GoFundMe posted by his wife, Sheila.

He had just put sheets in the dryer then walked out of the laundry room into the kitchen when the blast occurred, she told NBC4.

Fabrigas was taken to a hospital for treatment of third-degree burns to his arms and second-degree burns to his neck, face and feet, his wife said.

A letter posted at the property Monday by the city’s code enforcement department ordered the owner to demolish what was left of the accessory dwelling unit along with a wall at the rear of the property by Wednesday because of “hazardous, dangerous” conditions.

The aftermath of an explosion in a back house near 28th Street and Gale Avenue in Long Beach on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The city did not respond to multiple calls and emails regarding the ADU’s permit status.

Heflin said it was his understanding that the ADU was permitted, but it hadn’t undergone a final inspection prior to the blast.

The family had been living in the house for just over a year, according to the GoFundMe.

“As Filipino immigrants, we worked tirelessly to build a life and create a home where our family could thrive,” the Fabrigas’ wife wrote. “After only a year of enjoying our dream home, it was cruelly taken away in an instant.”

The blast lifted the roof off the home and sent debris flying into the adjacent alley.

The main house on the property was “yellow-tagged” on Monday, meaning it could be entered only for residents to retrieve items from inside. A neighboring home also sustained “minor damage,” Heflin said.

Two adults and one minor were displaced from the front home by the explosion and were given lodging assistance by the American Red Cross, Heflin said.

As of Friday afternoon, the online fundraiser for Fabrigas had collected nearly $48,000 towards its goal of $100,000.

“Your kindness will help cover medical bills, provide for immediate needs, and offer a glimmer of hope as we begin to rebuild our lives,” Fabrigas’ wife wrote on the fundraiser.