Long Beach will be flying high this weekend as the city presents its 11th annual Festival of Flight. The yearly event is a community tribute to aircraft, aviation pioneers and to those who built the vehicles.

“Festival of Flight is a rare chance to walk right onto the airfield and get an up-close look at Long Beach Airport,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “This is one of my family’s favorite events in Long Beach, and this year is going to be unforgettable as the grand finale of LGB’s centennial festivities.”

Thousands are expected to attend and tour the nearly 40 aircraft on display, including a KC-46 Pegasus, an air-to-air military refueling aircraft; the Flabob Express DC-3, a 1940’s era plane that once carried Winston Churchill and the Royal Family; and a modified Lockheed L-1011 TriStar, the only trijet airliner of its type still in operation.

In addition to the displays, members of the L.A.-based nonprofit Condor Squadron will conduct two flyovers. Food and beer trucks, along with live music, will be onsite.

The event will also coincide with the airport’s yearlong 100th anniversary campaign, which saw the completion of $125 million in renovations in July.

“It’s an honor to host this beloved event at Long Beach Airport, where we celebrate LGB’s past and present, inspiring aviation enthusiasts young and old,” said Airport Director Cynthia Guidry.

Mayor Rex Richardson takes the stage as the Long Beach Airport celebrates the grand reopening of the historic terminal in Long Beach, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Festival of Flight will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the west end of the airfield at 3590 East Wardlow Road. Admission is free to all ages.

Alternate modes of transportation are highly encouraged, though free parking will be available at the corner of East Wardlow Road and Globemaster Way beginning at 9 a.m. Overflow parking will also be available at 3880 Kilroy Airport Way, with free shuttle service on standby.

Attendees should pack accordingly for the weather. Coolers will not be allowed, and bags will be subject to search. No animals except service animals will be permitted.

For more information, visit the city’s website.