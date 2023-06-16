The giant floating water playgrounds located at Alamitos Beach and Alamitos Bay reopen today ahead of the summer season.

The floating playground first appeared off Alamitos Bay near Horny Corner nearly four years ago.

But last year, Long Beach unveiled a new, larger figure-eight-shaped playground that would be anchored off the city’s shoreline and cost $400,000.

Located in the open ocean off Fifth Place, the new playground quickly made a splash among beachgoers with its springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and more.

“These Wibit playgrounds will provide the community with free fun in the water activities during the hot days of summer,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “We continue to enhance the beauty, safety and recreation at our City beaches to create welcoming environments the entire family can enjoy.”

City officials said the water playgrounds will be open through Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lifeguards will supervise the playground during operating hours to ensure all adults and children can pass a swim test before being allowed onto the Wibit. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, officials said, adding that no life jackets are allowed.

“Bring your beach gear and get ready for an amazing summer of family play on the water at these floating playgrounds,” said Third District Councilmember Kristina Duggan. “I look forward to seeing everyone at the Bay Shore Avenue Wibit.”

The Bayshore Avenue Wibit is located at 5415 East Ocean Blvd.

For more information about the Wibit or city beaches, click here.