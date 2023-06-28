Necessity often gives birth to innovation, and for Sharifah Hardie, it was becoming a teen mom at 18 years old that sparked her love for the internet. In the early ’90s, as the internet was just emerging, Hardie recognized a unique opportunity to be a working stay-at-home mom by building websites.

Starting with creating websites for herself and her family members, Hardie soon ventured into her own consulting business. Fast forward almost 30 years, and she continues to dedicate herself to helping small businesses thrive and expand.

On today’s episode of “The Word with Jackie Rae,” Hardie joins the conversation to share her background, her passion for helping others and her announcement to run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

If you’re seeking assistance for your small business, you can directly reach out to Sharifah Hardie at 562-822-0965 or visit her website.