Grass trimmings, bones and banana peels: the yard and food scraps once forgotten about the moment they landed in the trash, are now at the center of a new program meant to curb emissions by repurposing waste.

Long Beach next month is beginning the first iteration of its phased rollout of Senate Bill 1383, a 2020 state law with the goal of throwing 75% less organic waste into California landfills by 2025.

Organic waste makes up nearly half of the waste —about 78 million tons — sent to state landfills, which account for a fifth of California’s methane emissions, according to CalRecycle.

“By launching the organics collection program, our City is taking a significant step towards a greener future and aligning with the state’s broader efforts to combat climate change,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

The change, starting the week of Oct. 14, will come in the form of new composting trash bins for about 8,000 homes and apartments in 13 areas around the city, including around Alamitos Beach, near Cal State Long Beach and parts of North Wrigley, Lakewood Village, Ramona Park, Wrigley Heights and around the Virginia Country Club.

Residents in those areas will receive a new green waste bin and a blue recycling bin, the latter of which will replace the soon-to-be-retired purple carts. Under the program, organic waste — anything from coffee grounds to yard trimmings, spoiled fruit and moldy bread — should be dumped in the green bins.

Residents should keep their purple carts out until city workers exchange them, officials said.

A Waste Management truck picks up recycling in the Lakewood Village neighborhood, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

From there, the program will expand incrementally through 2025 until each of the city’s 112,000 residential accounts can recycle kitchen scraps in the new bins, diverting waste from landfills and into compost, which is used commonly as topsoil or fuel.

Details of future phases will be provided as they are developed next year, a public works spokesperson said Wednesday.

Officials said in a news release the initial group was decided based on “current service date, volume of yard trimmings generated and collection locations.”

“Launching a new program of this scale is a significant undertaking, and our focus is on keeping the community well-informed before their service begins,” said Eric Lopez, Public Works Director.

For those who might be confused, the city technically began the program in 2021, but only for city-serviced commercial accounts. In 2023, the Public Works Department disposed of nearly 400 tons of waste from these locations alone.

So far this year, the city has purchased eight trucks for the program and anticipates buying another 10, totaling more than $8 million. Factor in staffing, outreach, training and equipment and the price climbs even higher.

In order to pay for the program, the city is considering raising its trash fees. Rates were last increased in October 2023, from $28.99 to $42.66 per month for a typical single-family home.

At a hearing expected to take place in early 2025, the results of a cost-of-service study will be reviewed, along with new estimates for refuse and recycling collection.

“Details will be provided as the study is finalized,” a public works spokesperson said Wednesday, adding that any new rates are expected to be implemented in 2025. “Residents will only be charged for organics service once they begin receiving it.”

For more details on the program and other waste reduction efforts, visit longbeach.gov/lbrecycles.