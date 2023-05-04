Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued an advisory Thursday cautioning people in Long Beach to avoid swimming areas for at least three days due to the recent rainstorm.

The advisory is standard after any significant rainfall in the city, as the rain can create unhealthy conditions due to increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the city’s beaches, according to the Long Beach Health Department.

Long Beach has seen more than 20 inches of rain since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1, almost double what would be considered “normal” at this point, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that Long Beach received just over a half inch of rain in the last 24 hours.