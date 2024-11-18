One Los Angeles County resident has died and at least one other has been sickened in a multi-state E.coli outbreak tied to organic carrots, health officials said today.

The county Department of Public Health confirmed Monday it is investigating two local cases of E.coli linked to the outbreak of Grimmway Farms carrots.

“One local case linked to this outbreak resulted in the death of an adult over 65 with medical conditions,” according to a statement from the county.

“Public Health is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the California Department of Public Health on the investigation of this multistate outbreak,” according to the county. “The organic bagged carrots and baby carrots were potentially contaminated by a type of bacteria known as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can lead to serious health conditions. Residents should check to see if they have recalled carrots at home. These products should be returned or thrown away.”

According to the latest figures from the CDC, 39 cases of E.coli have been linked to the outbreak — and one death. The cases have been reported in 18 states, with California reporting a total of three.

Grimmway Farms issued a recall over the weekend. The affected products were:

baby organic carrots with “best-if-used-by” dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, with the brands 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry; and

whole organic carrots that were available in stores from roughly Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, with the brand names 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry.

You can see examples of the carrots under recall here.

No additional details were released about the local patients affected by the outbreak.