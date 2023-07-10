A multi-day heat wave is set to hit Southern California on Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The desert, low mountain and interior valley regions of Los Angeles County are expected to see the biggest impacts, with temperatures in some areas expected to get as high as 112 degrees, forecasters said. The coasts, including Long Beach, will be much cooler, but residents can still expect hotter-than-normal weather.

The NWS is currently predicting that temperatures will climb throughout the week, peaking Friday and Saturday, and slowly drop back down beginning Sunday.

Along the shoreline in Long Beach, Friday and Saturday are expected to see a high of 83 degrees, though temperatures will be significantly higher farther inland. At Long Beach Airport, for example, the high on Friday and Saturday is 89 degrees, while Lakewood is expected to hit 90 degrees.

Officials are advising the public to reduce their exposure to heat, stay hydrated and be careful with any possible fire ignition sources, such as fireworks or lawn care equipment, due to the elevated fire risk.