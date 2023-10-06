A multi-day heat wave hit Southern California on Friday, and high temperatures are expected to last through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are currently in effect for most coastal and valley areas, including Long Beach, where temperatures are expected to peak at 89 degrees today with little change on Saturday before cooling off Sunday, according to the NWS.

According to forecasters, temperatures are between 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Heat advisories will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Stay cool! Another hot #SoCal day is on tap for today. The hottest temperatures are forecast across coast and valley areas. Temperatures are forecast to be between 10-20° above normal for this time of year. #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/RyBrIcJDPj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 6, 2023

Officials are advising the public to reduce their exposure to heat, avoid daytime outdoor activities, stay hydrated and be careful with any possible fire ignition sources, such as fireworks or lawn care equipment, due to the elevated fire risk.

Those looking for a place to cool off during the hot weather can take advantage of the air conditioning at the city’s community centers and libraries.