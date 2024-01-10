Mayor Rex Richardson highlighted some of the biggest developments that have come to Long Beach over the past year and several more on the horizon, but he also underscored challenges that lie ahead as he delivered the 2024 State of the City on Tuesday night.

Long Beach’s local economy is at a pivotal point, as oil money begins to dry up. That means the city is now looking to expand its revenue streams by attracting new businesses while combating a homelessness issue that has become a point of contention among existing business owners.