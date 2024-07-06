Workers walked off the job today at the Westin Long Beach, a year after a major wave of hotel strikes began in the Southland.

Room attendants, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents, servers and other workers went on strike, according to spokeswoman Maria Hernandez of Unite Here Local 11.

Hernandez said the hotel has yet to sign onto a contract along the lines of those inked by more than 60 other hotels in the region, including Westin hotels in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“These contracts ensure that workers earn wages that keep pace with the soaring cost of housing, maintain affordable benefits, and receive reasonable workload assignments,” she said.

Attempts to reach Westin representatives for a comment were not immediately successful.

After years of protests, workers at the Westin Long Beach voted to unionize with Unite Here Local 11 in 2017

Agreements have been reached with dozens of hotels in Los Angeles and Orange County since the rolling strikes began last summer.

In April, the Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Centric in Downtown Long Beach agreed to bring minimum pay to between $22 and $25 an hour for all non-tipped positions, including housekeepers, cooks, front desk workers, and stewards.