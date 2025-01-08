Emergency response systems across Southern California are being stretched “to their maximum limits,” Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin M. Crowley said today, as out-of-control wind-driven blazes chewed through thousands of acres of land and destroyed many homes and businesses.

As of Wednesday morning:

The Eaton fire in the Pasadena area had burned more than 2,000 acres and was threatening tens of thousands of structures. Two people perished in the blaze and there are “a number of significant injuries,” according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

The Hurst fire in the Sylmar area was over 500 acres and growing rapidly.

Officials reported many injuries and burned structures from the Palisades fire, which was estimated to be nearly 3,000 acres with evacuation zones stretching across Malibu and into Santa Monica.

Smoke was blanketing much of the Southland, prompting warnings about dangerously bad air in Long Beach and many other areas. Local officials advised Long Beach residents to stay inside as much as possible.

Long Beach firefighters deployed

Eight Long Beach Fire Department engines have been sent north to help with the wildfires.

Three engines and a battalion chief arrived at the Palisades Fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday and were fighting flames on the front lines as they tried to protect homes and businesses, said LBFD Capt. Jack Crabtree.

Five more engines and a battalion chief headed to the Eaton Fire around 6:45 a.m. today, Crabtree said.

Evacuees flee to Long Beach

Dozens of evacuees from the Palisades Fire began arriving at the Fairmont Breakers Hotel Tuesday evening, said front desk agent Katia Peña.

The Downtown Long Beach hotel was at roughly 15% capacity for its 186 total rooms around midday Tuesday, but that “skyrocketed” to about 40% capacity by Wednesday morning, Peña said.

A few evacuees have already checked in Wednesday morning and there are “more confirmed that are coming this way,” she said.

What you can do

“The best thing folks can do right now is sign their family, friends, and neighbors up for AlertLB,” the city’s emergency alert system, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said.

You can register at longbeach.gov/alertlb.

If you see downed wires in Long Beach from the high winds, you should call 911.

For downed trees or tree branches, you can call 562-570-2700 or use the Go Long Beach website.