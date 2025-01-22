As one of the many executive orders he signed on his first day of office, President Donald Trump on Monday directed officials to block sanctuary cities from accessing federal dollars.

The order, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” states it will “ensure that so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions, which seek to interfere with the lawful exercise of Federal law enforcement operations, do not receive access to Federal funds.”

Under the order, the targeted jurisdictions would lose current funding and be barred from future funding, including non-governmental groups that service those without immigration status. The order also empowers the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to “undertake any other lawful actions, criminal or civil” on sanctuary cities as they see fit.

While it’s not clear yet what steps the Trump administration will take to enforce the order — or if it will withstand legal challenges — it comes as cities across Los Angeles County, many of which claim sanctuary status, continue to rebuild following devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

While not directly affected by the fires, Long Beach stands to lose millions in current and future federal grants. Past reporting by the Post found the city has already been promised — but has yet to receive — $524 million across 13 federal grants, with another 11 grants for $416 million it’s still competing for.

Federal funding covers a trove of city infrastructure projects — $111 million across 54 projects last fiscal year — but also some core services; it funds the majority — more than 80% — of the city’s Health Department, parts of its police and fire departments and sends millions of dollars into city welfare programs like shelter and affordable housing production.

Before Tump took office, Long Beach was also pressing the Biden Administration to more quickly disperse $25.8 million it was still owed in coronavirus relief funds.

Without those federal dollars, the city warns it would have to freeze or shutter other programs or find local funding to supplement it.

“I mean, we’re worried,” said Councilmember Cindy Allen. Trump’s threats toward sanctuary cities like Long Beach are “very concerning,” she said, ” … especially losing our funding, which obviously affects our public safety measures.”

Despite that, Long Beach recently strengthened its sanctuary city law, which prohibits city departments — and even third-party contractors — from sharing data with immigration enforcement agencies.

Allen added that in the coming days, the council will send letters to its public safety departments, asking for their commitment to uphold the city’s sanctuary policies, known as the Long Beach Values Act.

“No matter who’s in power in Washington, I believe that we have a responsibility to stand firm on our principles,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said last month while discussing the Values Act.