Revelers of Hmong New Year celebrated rituals, song and dance in their colorful traditional garments on Saturday, Dec. 9 at El Dorado Park.

Hosted by the Hmong Association of Long Beach, the celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting by Bonnie Lowenthal, vice president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, to open the gate into the festival grounds.

Celebrants lined up to go through the gates, eating an egg and drinking cider. They were calling ancestral spirits back for wealth and blessings, said Casie Yang, secretary of the Hmong Association. Youth from the Hmong Association then marched to ring in the New Year.

The Hmong people are an indigenous group in East and Southeast Asia including Southwest China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

“It means a lot to us to have these rituals and celebrations that we learned from our elders,” said Yang. “Most of us were born here or grew up here, so this is a reminder that you’re still Hmong.”

Vendors at the festival offered Lao dishes, handmade artisan clothes and other wares while Hmong dancers and performers beckoned good health, fortune and prosperity through folk songs.

Vibrant, decorated attire worn during the celebration symbolized representation of 18 different Hmong clans from different regions of Laos, said Yang.

The Hmong Association also offers a program called Qeej not Gangs, which teaches Hmong arts and culture to the public.