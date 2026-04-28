We are proud to announce today that the Long Beach Post and the Long Beach Business Journal are entering a new phase in their work covering this city with independent, community-rooted journalism.

The publications, which became nonprofit in 2023 under the umbrella of the Long Beach Journalism Initiative, are joining forces with The LA Local, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to building and supporting community-centered newsrooms across Los Angeles County.

This next step for us means more fact-based news coverage for Long Beach readers, along with a new program to mentor the next generation of journalists and include more voices in our work. We also are growing the team by adding a dedicated community engagement staff member to deepen the ways we connect with and listen to the community.

Importantly, there will be no staff cuts. At a time when many local outlets are shrinking, this positions the Post for long-term sustainability and growth.

The Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal will remain locally led and independently branded. Jeremiah will continue to lead the newsroom, and Melissa will transition from CEO to become the Managing Director of Long Beach, focused on philanthropic growth while continuing to build trust and relationships across the city.

In the near term, readers can expect continuity. Our newsroom, coverage and day-to-day operations will remain the same as we work more closely with The LA Local.

Over time, we plan to bring to Long Beach the Documenters program, where local residents are paid and trained to take notes at public meetings throughout the city. This increases our ability to hold power accountable and offers community members a pathway to being more civically engaged. We will also launch a local youth journalism program serving high school students in Long Beach. These additions reflect what drives all of our work: not just stronger reporting, but communities that are more informed, more connected, and more engaged in the decisions that shape their lives.

The LA Local was established in late 2024 with the understanding that communities across Los Angeles deserve journalism that keeps neighbors informed, builds trust, and provides a reliable resource when people need it most. Long Beach’s central role in L.A. County — and the strong local journalism already rooted here — make this a natural extension of this work.

Led by founding CEO Michele Siqueiros, The LA Local launched nonprofit community newsrooms throughout L.A. County, expanded existing outlets like Boyle Heights Beat and invested in regional news organizations like LAist and CalMatters. Like our work, The LA Local is focused on strengthening local journalism and supporting independent, community-rooted reporting.

The Post and Business Journal now become part of a broader local news landscape connected to The LA Local, allowing us to keep our local focus while giving Long Beach more visibility across the county and region.

For us, the opportunity to join The LA Local came only after a significant transition to a nonprofit business model that began in late 2023. At the time, we had to make difficult decisions — including staff reductions — to rightsize our budget as an independent newsroom. We are now a stable operation with a strong foundation that is well-positioned for growth.

We are moving forward in this next phase with a balanced budget and immense pride in the impactful work we’ve produced in the midst of these challenges over the past three years.

We will continue working hard to hold those with power accountable and to bring you stories that reflect the daily lives of those in Long Beach and facts that allow you to make decisions and take action. This is a mission that we believe in deeply — and we couldn’t do it without your continued support.

In the words of Shaun Lumachi, who founded the Post in 2007, we are very much looking forward to “What’s Next.”