The Long Beach Amphitheater is holding a job fair this week in downtown Long Beach to hire servers, cashiers and bartenders for its upcoming launch.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, anyone is invited to come in person to the Long Beach Arena (400 E. Seaside Way) to apply.

You can also apply online here. No appointment is needed.

Part-time positions include cashier lead, cook lead, bartender lead, dishwasher lead, cashier, prep cook, cook, server, bartender, dishwasher and warehouse runner.

Full-time positions are also available for food and beverage operations manager, event manager, maintenance supervisor, partnership activation manager and purchasing coordinator.

“We’re looking for passionate food & beverage professionals to help bring the Long Beach Amphitheater to life,” amphitheater officials wrote.

Complimentary parking is available in the parking structure next to the Long Beach Arena.

The $21.3 million outdoor entertainment venue next to the Queen Mary has its first concert, with Snoop Dogg headlining, scheduled for June 6.