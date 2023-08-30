Long Beach broke a heat record on Monday, with a temperature of 97 degrees registered at Long Beach Airport. The previous high for Aug. 28 was set in 1995 at 96 degrees.

This week’s heat wave brought records and triple-digit temperatures to many parts of the Southland, but a cool-down is expected to begin later this week.

A low pressure system is expected to move in Thursday, bringing more onshore flow and below-normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said temperatures will drop between 5 and 15 degrees below normal Friday. In Long Beach, a high of 83 degrees is forecast for Wednesday, 78 degrees on Thursday, 76 degrees on Friday, 75 degrees on Saturday and 74 degrees on Sunday and Monday, which is Labor Day.