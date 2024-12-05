Crowds packed the Terrace Theater in Downtown Long Beach Wednesday evening for the city’s 10th annual Christmas tree lighting — an event that’s grown into one of the area’s biggest holiday celebrations.

A program of ballet performances and Christmas carols led up to the crescendo when Mayor Rex Richardson and his daughters flipped the switch to light up the tree, setting off fireworks from the Terrace Theater rooftop and a sprinkling of fake snow.

If you missed it, there’s still other great Christmas celebrations coming up. We have a list here.

Arms reach out for Jasper Poyares, 21 months old, as he sits on a giant teddy bear at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Christmas trees reflect off the water fountains at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree Lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

People walk past decorative giraffes at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fireworks from the rooftop at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The stage lights outline Francisco Ruiz as he sings Christmas carols during a performance at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Samantha Schultz sings Christmas carols during a performance at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Lizzy Stone of Long Beach Ballet takes to the air during a performance at the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A choir sings Christmas carols during the 10th anniversary Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Mayor Rex Richardson and his two daughters flip the switch to light the tree in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A large crowd attends the 10th anniversary of the Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It is all smiles as the snow falls during the 10th anniversary of the Long Beach Christmas tree lighting in Long Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.