With nerves shaken after this week’s brief, abrupt halt on federal grants, more than 200 representatives of nonprofits and municipalities attended a virtual gathering Thursday to learn more about actions by the White House that could endanger programs across Long Beach and the region.

The Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday rescinded its order two days after funding for an array of social and government programs — from homeless services to meals to aid for policing — was suddenly cut off.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat who represents Long Beach in Congress, told leaders that the reason for the reversal is that groups across the country spoke out.

“This was an enormous win,” said Garcia, whose office organized the gathering.

But, he said, Trump’s Executive Orders issued in the first week of his presidency are still in effect, including new prohibitions on using federal funds to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, ending racial “indoctrination” in public schools and eliminating any federal programs or funds that promote “gender ideology.”

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” one of the Executive Orders states.

The now-rescinded order that froze trillions in federal spending on Monday temporarily plunged cities and nonprofits into a panic. A judge halted the order Wednesday after nonprofits, and later attorneys general for 22 states, filed suit.

Garcia and his legislative director Andrew Bower urged groups to prepare for further chaos, as Trump could take action to freeze any funding at any time, regardless of the potential legal consequences.

“The confusion is deliberate,” Bower said.

In response to a question about what groups can do, Garcia said the most powerful tool is to share detailed stories about the people who are affected, both with his office and the media.

He also urged nonprofit leaders to conduct an assessment of their funding sources and plan for potential gaps in those resources — including for funds that have already been promised.

Officials on the call also wondered whether having a DEI program would disqualify them from federal funds altogether.

Bower said he did not think that would be the case. If, for example, a university has a DEI program, all of its funding likely would not be eliminated.

But, both Bower and Garcia acknowledged that there’s no way to predict what may be in store — and there’s very little they can do to stop it.

“That’s where we are,” Garcia said. “It’s quite sad.”