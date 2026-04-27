Local mixed martial arts fighter Eugene Correa was born and raised in Long Beach, won his first title belt in Long Beach and will make his return to the octagon this Saturday in Long Beach.

Correa was in the foster care system when he first learned karate and wrestling through free classes while living in a group home. Eventually, he honed those skills to capture a Lights Out Xtreme Fighting title in 2024.

After years in the ring took a toll on his body, he opened a gym near Retro Row last year and focused on training youth — especially those with a background like his — in self-defense. But he had to close the gym earlier this month after discovering mold, and decided it was time to get back into the octagon.

On Saturday, Correa (6-2) will face off against Gilroy-born Anthony Figueroa II (8-1) at Thunder Studios for the A1 Combat interim lightweight title.

You can find the full fight card here.

Tom Anderson, the fight’s promoter, said Correa has been on their radar for at least three years.

“He’s an all-around great fighter,” Anderson said.

Correa said he’s hoping a win will land him a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Right now, Correa’s battling his weight to make sure he qualifies for the lightweight fight. That’s meant no carbs and waiting until 2 p.m. to eat his first meal of the day, Correa said.

While preparing, Correa has also juggled training private clients around Los Angeles, volunteering at the Long Beach Rescue Mission and occasionally teaching classes at the Long Beach Khmer Kickboxing Center — founded by renowned local kickboxing instructor Oum Ry Ban.

Saturday will be the third time Correa has competed in Long Beach. His first competition came in 2017, when he placed fourth in a jiu-jitsu championship held at the Long Beach Arena.

He hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 — winning five straight bouts — but this fight comes against someone seven years younger than him.

Figueroa, who trains under UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, hasn’t lost since February 2024 and has knocked out his last two opponents.

“It’s a lot of risk I’m taking,” Correa said, but a recent good omen is giving him hope.

While hiking on his 33rd birthday last Wednesday, Correa almost stepped on a snake; when the snake slithered off, leaving him unarmed, he took it as a sign that “God is good.”

Doors will open at 4 p.m. at Thunder Studios, at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach. Tickets start at $49.99. Preliminary fights are scheduled to start at 5 p.m., with the main card starting at 7 p.m. You can also see the fight on UFC Fight Pass’ YouTube Channel or stream the main card on Paramount+.