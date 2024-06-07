A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Newport Beach around 4:52 p.m. Thursday, rattling a large swath of Orange County and southern Los Angeles County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reported another quake of 3.4 magnitude in the same area about 10 minutes later

Residents as far north as Long Beach reported feeling light shaking from the quake. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Thursday’s quake was the fifth above 2.0 magnitude that hit the SoCal region in the last five days, according to the L.A. Times.