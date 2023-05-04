The No. 4-ranked Long Beach State men’s volleyball team will face UCLA today at 2 p.m. local time in the NCAA Final Four, with a trip to Saturday’s national championship match on the line. This year’s tournament is being hosted at George Mason University in Virginia, and today’s match is being livestreamed on ESPN+ or on NCAA.com.

The Beach earned their way into the Final Four with a four-set win over Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

The Beach (21-4) and Bruins (29-2) have met twice this year, with UCLA coming out on top in both matches. The pair have renewed a strong rivalry in recent years with several high-profile postseason matches, including an NCAA championship win for Long Beach State over UCLA in Pauley Pavilion in 2018 and a Final Four win last year. The two teams are playing each other for the 101st time in program history.

“It’s always a big-time match when we play, we’re looking forward to it,” said LBSU coach Alan Knipe.

For live updates from the match follow @562sports on Twitter.