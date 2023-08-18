Long Beach will be offering shelter at its Multi-Service Center for up to 60 people experiencing homelessness this weekend as the city braces for the possibility of extreme weather if Hurricane Hilary reaches Southern California, city officials announced Friday afternoon.

Hilary could become the first tropical storm to strike Southern California in 84 years and is expected to cause “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding if it does.

A flood watch is slated to be in effect for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including in Long Beach, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Aside from offering shelter at the Multi-Service Center, the city will also place an additional 20 beds at its emergency shelter and conduct extensive outreach along the riverbeds “to engage and educate people about safety concerns and help connect people seeking shelter to safer places to sleep,” officials said.”

The shelter spots and emergency beds will be available from Saturday at noon through Monday, city officials said. Beds can be accessed either through the Multi-Service Center, the city’s outreach program or emergency responders, officials said.

The Multi-Service Center is located at 1203 W. 12th St. The city’s emergency shelter is located at 702 W. Anaheim St.