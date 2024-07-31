A repair project this weekend on the Shoemaker Bridge will prompt closures and detours to the northbound 710 Freeway from Downtown Long Beach and the port area, officials said today.

Work is scheduled from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the underside of the bridge, which was damaged when cargo carried by a truck struck the span in January.

Crews will assess and evaluate the steel framing on the bridge to determine what will need to be replaced at a later date.

The Shoemaker Bridge spans the Los Angeles River and connects Seventh Street to the 710 Freeway.

Motorists coming from Downtown Long Beach will need to access the northbound 710 Freeway from Anaheim Street, port officials said. The Ocean Boulevard, Third Street and Seventh Street ramps will be closed as well.

Crews will close northbound Harbor Scenic Drive at Harbor Plaza. Vehicles will be detoured to Harbor Plaza to access northbound Pico Avenue and the westbound Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. To reach the northbound 710, motorists can take northbound State Route 47 to eastbound Anaheim Street.

The Pico Avenue on-ramp to northbound Harbor Scenic will be closed. Additionally, the northbound 710 on-ramps from Pico Avenue to Ninth and Pier B streets will be closed. Vehicles can take westbound Pier B Street, turn right on Anaheim Way and head south on Farragut Avenue to access eastbound Anaheim Street and the northbound 710.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The eastbound Long Beach International Gateway Bridge connector to the northbound 710 Freeway will be narrowed to one lane during both days, to allow crews to work under the bridge.

Construction work this weekend may require fewer extensive closures, but motorists should take precautions and plan to use the road detour throughout the weekend, officials said.