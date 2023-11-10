Fourteen people were hurt when a Long Beach Transit bus collided with a car and a building around 3:15 p.m. today, according to authorities.

Images from the scene show a bus that smashed through the front wall of the Boujie Crab restaurant on South Street near California Avenue. A crumpled gray car can be seen crushed between the building and the bus.

Fire officials said they had to extricate two people trapped in the wreckage.

Of the 14 people hurt, 10 were rushed to the hospital, where six of them were in serious condition, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Witnesses at the scene said the gray car cut off the bus, but officials have not confirmed any details about what may have caused the crash. Fire officials said the car and the bus collided before smashing into the two-story building, which has homes above the restaurant.

Long Beach police said they have shut down South Street between Myrtle Avenue and Lewis Avenue as they investigate.