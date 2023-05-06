A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a pursuit Saturday morning that began in East Long Beach and ended near the 405 and 710 freeways, according to police.

Long Beach resident Anthony Ramirez was taken into custody on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and evading police, authorities said.

Seal Beach police say their officers were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. to the area of First Street and Pacific Coast Highway after an automated license plate reader, which collect images of license plates and assign the date, time and geographic location of those vehicles, alerted authorities the car Ramirez was driving was possibly stolen.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of PCH and Second Street and the pursuit began, according to the Seal Beach Police Department. The pursuit lasted about 10 minutes through the city of Long Beach before an officer used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, causing the car to go down an embankment along the northbound 405 Freeway transition to the southbound 710 Freeway, and disabling it, police said.

Ramirez stayed in the vehicle, however, a male passenger fled the area on foot and was not located by officers following a search.

The California Highway Patrol sent out an alert Saturday morning that they would be closing down the northbound 405 Freeway transition to the southbound 710 Freeway for at least an hour, although it wasn’t immediately clear if it was related to the search.

Ramirez, who complained about minor pain following the crash, was taken to the hospital. He has since been medically cleared, police said.

No injuries were reported to officers or the public during the chase, police said. The CHP is investigating the crash.