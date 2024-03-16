A group of men were shot at near the bars and restaurants of Pine Avenue in Downtown after a physical altercation between the group and another man on Friday evening, March 16, officials said.

Officers reported that they were nearby when they heard a gunshot in the area of the 100 block of Promenade North just before midnight, according to the Long Beach Police Department

When officers arrived, they found a group of men who said they were in a physical altercation with a man who went to his car, retrieved a firearm and shot at them. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and the investigation is ongoing. What sparked the fight was not immediately known, police said.

The no-hit shooting comes on the heels of two recent killings in Belmont Shore’s popular entertainment district. Both the fatal stabbing and the fatal shooting were believed to have begun with a physical altercation.

No other information was immediately available.