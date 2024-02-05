The ocean at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro was closed to swimmers and surfers Monday due to a roughly 1 million-gallon sewage spill.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the sewage discharged occurred at an unspecified location around 6 a.m., sending untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel, which leads to the area near Cabrillo Beach. The sewage flow was eventually halted.

The circumstances of the sewage discharge were not immediately known.

As a result, health officials declared the ocean water at Cabrillo Beach off-limits until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.

Health officials had already issued a warning for people to avoid all ocean water in the county due to bacterial runoff from the rain storm.

Some swimming areas in Long Beach were closed after last week’s storm caused a 47,000 sewage spill. The Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality inspection team is will working to monitor the water until they comply with state quality standards.

Updated beach closure information is available by calling 800-525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.