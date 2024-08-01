A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a solo crash that sent him through the front doors of a Cambodia Town pharmacy.

The crash happened around 11:45 pm. Wednesday at the southwest corner of Anaheim Street and Cherry Avenue, according to Long Beach Police.

The motorcyclist was heading south on Cherry Avenue when, for unknown reasons, he drove over the curb after crossing the intersection then collided with a light pole and the front of the business at the southwest corner of the intersection, police said.

“At this time, speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision,” police said.

The motorcyclist, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video from inside Vermillion’s Pharmacy showed the motorcyclist crashed through the bottom portion of the two glass front doors.

The owner of the pharmacy, who goes by DJ, said he has owned the business for 30 years and has seen an increase in crashes at the intersection since a right turn lane was added on southbound Cherry Avenue at Anaheim Street.

Two years ago, an SUV ended up lodged in the business in a non-injury crash, DJ said.

Sabrina Parisi, who has owned Captain Kirk’s Watersports for eight years at the northeast corner of the intersection, said crashes happen at the intersection “almost every day.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355.