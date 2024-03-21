A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after being hit by a Metro train in Downtown Long Beach, authorities said.

Few details surrounding the crash were immediately available, but Metro officials said the A Line train struck the motorcyclist just before 6 p.m. near Long Beach Boulevard and Eighth Street.

Despite efforts by authorities to save his life, the motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

“Metro extends its heartfelt condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends,” Metro said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Long Beach Police Department as they investigate the cause of this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

City News Service contributed to this report.