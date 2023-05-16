Due to an “unusually large volume of passport customers,” the U.S. Postal Service is holding two special passport fairs in Long Beach and South Gate, both on Sunday, May 21.

No appointment is required, but officials urge those who plan to attend to arrive early, as only the first 150 applicants will be accepted at each location.

The Long Beach event runs from 8 a.m. to noon on May 21, at the Signal Hill Postal Office, 2371 Grand Ave.

The South Gate event is 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21 at the South Gate Post Office, 10120 Wright Road.

Those who come should fill out application forms ahead of time (which can be found here), as well as a valid form of photo identification, proof of citizenship and the required fees.

For information on how to apply, call 877-487-2778, or visit usps.com/passport.