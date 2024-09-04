Just over seven months after breaking ground at Junipero Beach, city officials will celebrate the opening of a roller skating area and another full-size basketball court along the coast.

Mayor Rex Richardson, Vice Mayor Cindy Allen and other city staff will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Junipero Beach, 2630 E. Ocean Boulevard.

Along with the two recreation areas, the project is also adding a custom shade structure, seating and native landscaping. The project adds to the current amenities at Junipero Beach, which include an existing basketball court, a multi-purpose half-court with a basketball hoop, a playground, a concession stand and pedestrian and bike paths.

Solomon Pratt goes through his basketball workout at Junipero Beach in Long Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The new courts were originally slated to open in late May, but weather delays postponed the opening, according to the city

Funding for the $1.2 million project was provided by Tidelands Capital Improvement funds and a $150,000 award from the National Fish and Wildlife Fund South Coast Shoreline Parks and Outdoor Recreation Grants Program.

The additions were the result of feedback from more than 1,000 residents, a process that began in July 2022, the city said.