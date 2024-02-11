Parts of the 710 Freeway will be closed on Tuesday as crews conduct a safety inspection related to the partial closure of Shoemaker Bridge, which was struck by a truck on its underside last month.

The California Highway Patrol will be closing the northbound freeway intermittently starting at 9 a.m., and the work might take all day. Both onramps from Pico Avenue (at Pier B Street and south of Ocean Boulevard) also will be closed.

Drivers coming from the Port of Long Beach or the Queen Mary will have to take a different route to get on the northbound 710 Freeway during the shut down.

One suggested detour is to head west on the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge, go north on State Route 47, then cut back east on Anaheim Street to the freeway.

Northbound traffic from the port can also reach Anaheim Street by taking Pico north to Pier B Street to Anaheim way to Farragut Avenue, the port said.

The planned inspection comes after a truck with an oversize load hit the underside of the bridge on Jan. 29. The bridge is open but traffic on the northbound side is limited to the left lane. Lanes will be closed for the foreseeable future, according to the port.