An overturned container truck leaking a hazardous material shut down the eastbound International Gateway Bridge’s connector to the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach Monday morning, diverting traffic onto Pico Avenue.

The overturned truck was reported around 9:40 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk.

LBFD deployed a hazmat team and found that one of the storage tanks inside the container truck was leaking liquid hydrogen peroxide. No material has leaked onto the ground, said Fisk, and there has been no runoff or environmental impact thus far. But the LBFD has built dikes along the area to mitigate any potential runoff.

CHP and Caltrans are on scene diverting traffic, and no port operations have been affected, Fisk said.

The driver of the big rig was not injured, and the bridge connector remains closed as crews work to get the truck upright, Fisk said.

As of 1 p.m., officials estimated the connector would be close until about 5 p.m.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LONG BEACH: EB GERALD DESMOND BRIDGE TRANSITION TO NB I-710, THE TRANSITION WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN ADDITIONAL FOUR HOURS WITH TRAFFIC DIVERTED TO PICO AVENUE — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) July 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.