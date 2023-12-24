Long Beach Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who committed two armed robberies of food trucks the night of Saturday, Dec. 16.

The first incident was around 8:15 p.m. near New York Street and Atlantic Avenue, in which the men entered a food truck and pointed a handgun at two women and one man inside, demanding money, police said.

One of the men physically assaulted the victims, but no shots were fired. The men fled on foot before police arrived, authorities said.

The second incident, involving the Los Bros Tacos truck, occurred soon after at around 8:21 p.m. on Seventh Street and Junipero Avenue. The men snuck onto the van and pointed a handgun at a male worker.

As the gunman demanded money, a second man stepped onto the truck and took the worker’s cellphone before sucker punching him in the face, then left.

Manuel Antonio, one of the victims, told KTLA that he was left shaken and scared but was otherwise fine. The workers have since raised over $3,000 to replace their stolen belongings and pay for medical bills, passing their $1,000 goal.

A mother and children were also present during the robbery, according to Los Bros Tacos’ GoFundMe.

More information regarding the incidents, along with images of the two suspects, can be found here on LBPD’s Twitter page.