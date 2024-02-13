With longtime Councilmember Al Austin termed out, two hopefuls, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk and Sharifa Batts are competing to take his place in the 8th District.

At a candidate forum on Feb. 9, the Long Beach Post’s journalists asked them about some of the most pressing issues facing the areas of Bixby Knolls, North Long Beach and other neighborhoods they’re seeking to represent.

Prefer to read their positions? Check out our Compare Your Candidates tool. You can also take a deeper dive by watching one-on-one interviews with Batts and Thrash-Ntuk posted on our elections portal: lbpost.com/elections.

