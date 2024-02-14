A couple of candidate forums this month will give Long Beach voters the chance to hear directly from people running for local offices in the March 5 primary.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, District 2 Councilmember Cindy Allen and challenger Ketty Citterio will answer questions at a forum held by three of the district’s neighborhood associations. (A third candidate, Sara Zaidi, appears on the ballot, but she said on her website last month that she was no longer interested in the council seat.)

The District 2 forum begins at 7 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 370 Junipero Ave.

Leadership Long Beach is holding an election forum on Feb. 22 with candidates for the four council seats on the ballot (district 2, 4, 6 and 8), as well as two Long Beach Unified School District board seats (districts 2 and 4), and people arguing for and against city Measure RW.

Who’s running. What’s at stake. Help fund our election coverage with a one-time or recurring donation to our special Election Guide fund. The Long Beach Journalism Initiative is a 501c3 nonprofit, so your donation in any amount to any of our special funds is tax-deductible and goes directly toward supporting the in-depth local reporting you’ve come to expect from the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.

It’s not clear yet which candidates will be attending. The incumbent City Council members running for reelection have been skipping a good number of voter forums this election season.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way. Register to attend the forum at this link; send questions for candidates to [email protected] and they may get asked that evening.

If you can’t make either of those forums, be sure to check out the Long Beach Post’s comprehensive coverage at lbpost.com/elections, which includes questionnaire responses from all the local candidates, in-depth interviews and head-to-head forums with those who agreed to participate.