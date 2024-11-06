Daryl Supernaw, the two-term council member and former business consultant, has secured his third and final term on the Long Beach City Council.

While votes are still being tabulated, Supernaw holds a commanding lead over his opponent, Long Beach College Trustee Herlinda Chico, with 60% of the vote compared to Chico’s 40% as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

District turnout was already high in the first night of results, with more than 14,500 ballots processed from the district’s 34,765 registered voters.

From a private gathering at his home in East Long Beach, Supernaw said he was “thankful and proud” of the results, attributing his lead to “strong messaging,” dealing with “constituent issues” and demonstrating an ability to lead an efficient office. He also touted his support from the Long Beach Police Officers Association, Long Beach Firefighters Association and Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“I inherited 30,800 new constituents,” Supernaw said, referencing how his council map changed during recent redistricting. “And these folks haven’t known me that long, and I’m just really, really proud of them for hearing my message.”

The 72-year-old has held the post since 2015, when he defeated Chico by 353 votes.

Elsewhere, Chico surrounded herself with supporters. Looking over the preliminary results, she said she is “incredibly proud” of her campaign but added “it is clear” she “will not be victorious.”

“We built a strong coalition of residents, community leaders and organizations over the past two years,” Chico wrote. “ … I’d like to congratulate Councilmember Supernaw on his win and remain committed to ensuring the 4th District is a beacon of progress in Long Beach.”

As a board trustee for Long Beach City College with more than two decades in public service, Chico mounted her second run for the seat with the combined might of her experience and that of her cohorts — including a congressman, state officials and members of the Long Beach City Council who backed her.

In her campaign, Chico sought to appeal to a new pool of voters that may not have been as familiar with Supernaw, having been added to the ‘fourth’ in the 2021 redistricting.

Redrawn lines tapered east and extended north, encompassing single-family homes, powerful neighborhood groups and gated communities where quality of life issues sit center at the dinner table.

And those issues, such as public safety and homelessness, are where Chico attacked.

In forums leading up to the election, she pointed out rising property crime in the district and a 77% climb in homelessness throughout Long Beach between 2017 and 2022.

With the city buffeted both by a homeless crisis, expected budget shortfalls and slow production of housing, Chico pitched herself as a convener, from the local to federal.

Although Chico has a well-recognized name in the district and a $83,800 campaign war chest — nearly twice the funds of her opponent — political observers nevertheless saw Supernaw as a favorite.

“Name recognition is big, especially at the local level,” said political science Professor Matt Lesenyie with Cal State Long Beach. “Daryl has the police and firefighter support. I think those voting cutters are important. ” … The main story is that he’s an incumbent with a track record in this district.”

Outside the International City Masonic Center Tuesday afternoon, resident Matt Linley had just cast a ballot for Supernaw.

He said the councilman has done a swell job over the years. He repeated a line Supernaw often uses himself about running an efficient office — saving 46% of its operating budget, about $217,000, each year — and said he felt good about his choice.

But the Park Avenue resident, thinking of the rickety road that fronts his home, also wasn’t afraid to throw a light jab.

“Maybe send some of that money into that, you know?” he quipped.