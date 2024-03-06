Both incumbent members of the Long Beach Unified school board looked likely to be reelected, based on early election returns Tuesday night.

Erik Miller, who represents Trustee Area 2, was far ahead of challenger Jerlene Tatum in what was expected to be a low-turnout election.

Ballots are still being counted, but as of 8:30 p.m., Miller had 77.8% of the vote.

Area 4 Trustee Doug Otto had no opponent and did not appear on the ballot.

Miller, who runs a nonprofit serving patients and families at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, won his first term on the school board in 2020.

Tatum, a community advocate who owns a consulting firm, ran on a platform that included increasing the number of counselors the district employs and improving student achievement.

Otto, an attorney, also was first elected to the board four years ago. He and Miller were endorsed by the Teachers Association of Long Beach and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, among others.