Most candidates challenging incumbents in the current race for a seat on the City Council have little, if any, political experience.

Gerrie Schipske, a candidate for the 4th District seat, stands out as an exception. With over 20 years of political experience, Schipske has served as the Long Beach City College trustee from 1992 to 1996, ran for Congress in 2000 and served two terms on the City Council after being elected in 2006.

After redistricting absorbed portions of what was once District 5, Schipske is now running again.

On this episode of “The Word with Jackie Rae” podcast, Schipske discusses the need for transparency in local government, police reform and promoting a unified Long Beach.

