Take pity on anyone who has tried to drive through the Port of Los Angeles or Long Beach the last two weeks.

First, a long-burning lithium-ion battery fire shut down the Vincent Thomas Bridge on Sept. 26 and 27. Then, on Monday, a dramatic police standoff blocked the International Gateway Bridge for much of the day.

Today, Caltrans crews have shut down two lanes leading onto the westbound Vincent Thomas Bridge so they can replace a damaged overhead sign.

*Traffic Alert*

Long Beach: Southbound on the Vincent Thomas Bridge (Seaside Ave.) just before the Ferry St. off-ramp the two right lanes are blocked to replace an overhead freeway sign damaged in a collision. Lanes may be blocked until 6 p.m. @CaltransDist7 Sign Crew on scene. pic.twitter.com/QCEekPh5ZX — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 3, 2024

Someone crashed into the sign at the Ferry Street off-ramp Thursday morning, according to the CHP, leaving debris in the road and the sign dangerously askew.

Caltrans said the lanes could be blocked until 6 p.m. — just long enough to, once again, snarl the evening rush hour.

But try to look on the bright side. Maybe this is good practice for when the bridge gets major repairs in 2025, a process that will include intermittent or full closures for years on end.

You can check live traffic conditions on Caltran’s Quickmap.