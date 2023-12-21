The Long Beach area could see up to 3 inches of rain by Friday as showers and thunderstorms hit the area over the next few days.

City officials have warned residents in low-lying areas like the Peninsula and Alamitos Bay to be prepared for flooding.

Those who need sandbags can pick up empty bags at any city fire station, and they can fill them at the following locations:

Lifeguard Station located at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard

Fire Station 7 (2295 Elm St.)

Fire Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Fire Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

Fire Station 14 (5200 Eliot St.)

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Long Beach starting Wednesday night and persisting through Friday. The storm system is forecast to pass by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood advisory Wednesday for the Long Beach area and a flood watch through Thursday night.

“In anticipation of these rains, City crews have conducted inspections and performed maintenance to ensure catch basins in flood-prone areas are clear of debris, and pump stations and seawall plugs are functioning,” the city said in a statement.

The city said rescue crews were also patrolling local rivers warning homeless people who may be camped there about the potential for flooding.

The city has also set up temporary cots at the Multi-Service Center to shelter homeless people from the elements.

In addition, the city said, “Protective berms have been fortified along the oceanfront peninsula to safeguard residents and property.”