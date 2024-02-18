The wet weather isn’t done in Long Beach. The city is expected to receive anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Parts of Long Beach already saw some rain Saturday from the incoming storm, and the National Weather Service in Los Angeles expected more rainfall to hit parts of the city around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The rain is expected to peak around 11 a.m. Monday and again during the early hours of Tuesday morning before wrapping up sometime Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Forecasters predict some areas will experience thunderstorms and flooding. A flood watch has been issued, with forecasters warning people who live in areas prone to flooding to be ready to take action.

Heavy winds with gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour are expected to begin Sunday afternoon.

The inclement weather comes after two previous storms tested Long Beach’s emergency response and infrastructure.

Since then, the city’s Public Works Department has worked to clear dozens of fallen trees and clean up storm-swept debris.

Meteorologist Mike Wofford with the NWS said there won’t be as much rain this time around compared to the previous storms, which brought a record-breaking 10 inches or more. But he added that it may not take much for the rain to generate issues in Long Beach as it continues to recover from the last bout.