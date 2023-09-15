Residents across Southern California were treated to a spectacle in the sky Thursday night when a Firefly Aerospace rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Dubbed Victus Nox, the mission for the U.S. Space Force is meant to “demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat,” according to the company’s website.

On Sept. 1, the company was put into a “hot standby,” meaning it must be ready to launch with only 60 hours’ notice. During that time, the payload would be transported to Vandenberg and integrated into the Firefly Alpha’s payload adapter.

Once Space Force issued the final launch notice with final orbit requirements, the Firefly team had 24 hours to update the trajectory and guidance software, load the payload and stand ready for launch at the first available window, according to the mission summary.

Once the payload is deployed to a low-Earth orbit, payload provider Millennium Space Systems will attempt to fully initialize the vehicle in less than two days and begin operations for its space Domain Awareness mission.