Police are investigating a shooting in North Long Beach that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 6:32 a.m. to the 6200 block of California Avenue following reports of a shooting, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The area is near Houghton Park.

There, the officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

According to the LBPD, the victim was inside his residence when the suspect, another man, entered the home and shot him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including how the suspect entered the home, are unclear at this time. Police said the two men knew each other but their relationship and any information on a motive are still under investigation, police said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or provided any information on the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The crime comes hours after another fatal shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old girl wounded.