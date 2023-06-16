Big changes are coming to Shoreline Village in Downtown.

The Long Beach Planning Commission on Thursday approved plans for a revamp of the area that would include the removal of the carousel building, expansion of outside dining areas and a new two-story parking lot.

Along with those changes, commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a new master plan for the area that could clear the way for a future hotel, although the hotel was not part of the proposal approved by the commission.

The shopping and dining center was originally approved by the California Coastal Commission in 1979 but hasn’t seen any major renovations since its opening. Debrah Fixen, the director of property management for Shoreline Village, said the area is home to 20 small businesses and has become a popular location for locals and tourists since opening over 40 years ago.

“However, after 41 years, it’s time for a refresh,” Fixen told the commission.

While some of the businesses being displaced would be relocated within the newly designed Shoreline Village, others do not appear to have a space designated for them, according to plans presented to the commission Thursday night. Tugboat Pete’s hotdog stand and an exotic bird photography business currently don’t have a space set aside for them.

Businesses that are scheduled for relocation are The Funnel House kiosk, which is moving just a few feet to the east into a permanent structure and Wheel Fun, which will be relocated to the ground floor of the new parking lot.

Pelican Pier Pavilion, which has been housed inside the carousel building at the center of Shoreline Village, is scheduled to move into the old Wheel Fun location near Parker’s Lighthouse.

A representative for Shoreline Village told the commission they intend to move all of the games inside Pelican Pier Pavilion to the new location. In place of the old arcade building will be a new structure named “The Hub,” which is two buildings that form a semi-circle around an outdoor pedestrian area that will provide a less obstructed view to the waterfront.

Parker’s Lighthouse is not proposed to have any improvements in the project, but The Yard House and Tequila Jack’s are both expected to have their outside dining spaces made larger once the renovations are completed.

Adding the two-level parking deck will add 80 stalls to the area and would bring the total number of parking spaces to 395 when including neighboring lots, which are scheduled to be repaved and restriped, according to the plans.

The plans also call for a formal connection from the beach bike path to the Rainbow Harbor bike path that could eliminate cyclists having to travel through the parking lot to continue on through Shoreline Village.

Because the project is in the coastal zone, the applicant will have to get it approved by the Coastal Commission before any contraction permits will be issued by the city. It’s unclear when the Coastal Commission could vote on the item. Its next meeting is July 12 in Newport Beach.