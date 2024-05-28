Caltrans is asking the public for their opinions on when and how to close down the Vincent Thomas Bridge so that crews can replace its “rapidly deteriorating” deck that’s been torn up by decades of heavy truck traffic.

The $745 million project is expected to take years and requires either the whole bridge or portions of the bridge to be closed for varying lengths of time. Caltrans wants input from commuters and people who live in neighborhoods that will be affected by detours.

Support watchdog journalism Who has eyes on City Hall? We do. The Long Beach Post is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donate now to support independent accountability journalism that cuts through the political spin.

The first in-person feedback meeting will be Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N Neptune Ave. in Wilmington. The second will be on June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peck Park Community Center, 560 N Western Ave in San Pedro. Anyone can also send in their comments through email by writing to [email protected] by July 15 with the subject line: VTB Deck Replacement Project.

The four options Caltrans is considering to get the work done are:

A full closure that would last 16 to 41 months, depending on the type of material chosen for the deck replacement (a “cast-in-place” type would lead to the longer closure, while pre-cast methods would result in a shorter closure).

Leaving one lane open in each direction for each stage of two stages of work. The work would require the installation of a temporary support/bracing system, potentially reduced speeds to 25 mph due to narrowed lanes, and multiple weekend full closures and overnight full closures of the bridge. Construction would last just over two years.

Leaving one lane open in each direction for each of three stages of work. One lane would be open in each direction for each stage, along with multiple weekend full bridge closures and full overnight bridge closures that would be required. Construction would last approximately 32 months.

Nighttime-only bridge closures. This would leave the bridge fully open during daytime traffic hours. The work would require the installation of a temporary support/bracing system and full closure of the bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. Construction would last roughly four years.

Caltrans is considering these potential detour routes:

Detour routes being considered as part of the Vincent Thomas Bridge replacement project.

“I highly encourage all of our harbor area residents to take the time to learn about this project and weigh in on the option you think is best,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a recent newsletter, saying no matter what option Caltrans picks, the project “is going to have a huge impact on commuters, workers at our port, and Wilmington residents along the alternate routes.”

A decision on the construction options is expected in fall 2024 with construction to begin next year.

You can find out all the details of the project here.